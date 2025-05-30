Strategic expansion, cost efficiency boost FY25 revenue by 35%, says Arihant Academy

Mumbai, May 30 (PTI) Educational services provider Arihant Academy on Friday said strategic expansion and cost optimisation measures helped the company report a strong 35 per cent growth in revenue in the last financial year.

Anil Kapasi, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Arihant Academy said that the company saw a significant improvement in profitability on the back of focused cost-optimization measures and operational efficiency.

“The company embarked on a robust expansion mode leading to acquisition of several leading institutions namely Carmel Tuitions, Carmel Classes, Zen Education, ZEAL etc. These have not only improved our service offerings but also enhanced our reach significantly across Mumbai,” Kapasi said.

For the full year FY2024-25, revenue rose by 35 per cent to Rs 42.58 crore compared to Rs 31.55 crore in the previous fiscal year. Profit after tax jumped nearly three-fold Rs 4.45 crore in FY25 against Rs 1.54 crore in FY24.

The Board of Directors recommended a final dividend of 10% (₹1 per equity share) for FY2024–25.

Arihant Academy specialises in coaching services and comprehensive educational support across Mumbai, and Maharashtra. PTI MR BAL