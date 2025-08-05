Strategically important Nickel-Copper-PGE deposits found in Chhattisgarh's Mahasamund

Raipur, Aug 5 (PTI) Deccan Gold Mines Limited (DGML) has discovered a Nickel-Copper-Platinum Group Element (Ni-Cu-PGE) minerals deposit, strategically important for green energy and high-tech applications, in Chhattisgarh's Mahasamund district, officials said on Tuesday.

The discovery is a crucial step towards securing vital mineral resources for the state and the nation, said Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, adding that it aligns with the Atmanirbhar Bharat mission, promoting self-reliance and sustainable development in strategic sectors.

P Dayanand, secretary, Department of Mineral Resources, said, "This discovery is not just a scientific success but a strategic leap forward. With growing global demand for green and high-tech applications, critical minerals like nickel and PGEs are the backbone of future technologies".

The breakthrough is being seen as a major step in unlocking the potential of critical and strategic minerals in the state, said the company in a release.

The DGML, a gold and critical minerals resource company, secured a 30 square km Composite Licence (permission that allows the firm to first search for minerals and then mine them) for the Bhalukona-Jamnidih block in Basana tehsil on April 1.

The Geological Survey of India (GSI) had earlier conducted G4-level exploration of the block and identified promising mineralization of Nickel, Chromium, and PGEs. Building on this foundation, the Directorate of Geology and Mining (DGM), Chhattisgarh validated the geo-scientific data and proceeded with an e-auction process, it said.

The DGML secured the block through an auctioning process on March 6, 2023.

Preliminary findings are encouraging, with a 700-meter-long mineralized zone identified in prospective mafic-ultramafic rock formations, the company said.

Geophysical data further indicates the presence of sulphide mineralization up to a depth of 300 meters, suggesting substantial mineral potential in the area, it added.

Adjacent to this discovery zone lies the Kelwardabri Ni, Cr and PGE Block, which was earlier auctioned to Vedanta Limited. The two blocks together are expected to emerge as a high-potential critical mineral hub in Mahasamund, placing Chhattisgarh on the strategic mineral development map of India, the release said.

The discovery comes at a time when the state is actively pursuing an ambitious mineral exploration roadmap for 2024-25, with over 50 per cent of the planned projects dedicated to critical and strategic minerals, it said.

So far, Chhattisgarh has successfully auctioned 51 mineral blocks, which includes 10 blocks of key resources such as graphite, nickel, chromium, PGEs, lithium, glauconite, phosphorite and graphite-vanadium. In addition, six tin blocks have been submitted to the Union Ministry of Mines, for auction in the near future, the release said.

To institutionalize efforts in this direction, the DGM Chhattisgarh has set up a dedicated Critical Mineral Cell aimed at providing expert guidance and promoting collaboration with academic, research, and industry institutions to enable advanced exploration and beneficiation of these resources, it said. PTI TKP KRK