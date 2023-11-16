STRCH: REDEFINING THE FUTURE OF ACTIVEWEAR IN INDIA

INDIA – November, 2023: Introducing Strch, India’s softest activewear brand set to redefine the way you experience fashion, fitness and comfort. Founded by Prithvi Bhagat, a fourth-generation entrepreneur from the esteemed Gulabdas Group, Strch aims to reinvent how Indians engage with an active lifestyle, by leveraging nylon’s superior quality to allow consumers to stretch to their full potential. Unlike most other players in the industry, Strch activewear caters equally to both men and women with its diverse range of stylish joggers, polo shirts, crop tops, sports bras, shorts, skorts and more.

“As a first-time entrepreneur, I am thrilled to introduce Strch and share our vision for elevating activewear and an active lifestyle in India. India has long been known as a hotspot for fashion- conscious consumers, yet premium activewear has often been an exception. In a nation with a burgeoning appetite for fitness and fashion, Strch was born out of the necessity for high-quality, homegrown activewear,” says Prithvi Bhagat, Founder & CEO, Strch. “With Strch, we aim to create a journey that is authentic, fashionably relevant, and, most importantly, comfortable.” While the Indian market boasts of numerous Indian activewear brands, it is lacking in premium feel and comfort due to the use of polyester. At Strch, the exclusive use of the superior nylon material, that is found in international activewear, ensures a luxurious fit and an unparalleled level of comfort & quality.

The brand’s advanced performance properties and fashionable features cater to the distinct needs and preferences of its customers, including: • Stylish Design & Colours: thoughtfully curated to allow you to mix-and-match with ease, incorporating your personal style – whether its pastels, neons, open back or loose bottoms • Storage Pockets – for small essentials • Durability – nylon can withstand rigorous use and frequent wash • Lightweight – lightweight nature of nylon clothing allows for unrestricted movement • Quick-Dry – nylon has a low absorbency rate thus allows sweat or moisture to evaporate quickly • Wrinkle-Free – no ironing needed • Anti-Odour – a special finish to reduce unpleasant odours However, what truly sets Strch apart is its commitment to provide activewear designed for the Indian body type. Strch clothing oﬀers a comfortable fit in the stomach area and features spandex for extra stretch, allowing you to embrace slight changes your body may undergo while ensuring your clothes don't stick uncomfortably.

Whether you're hitting the gym, going for a walk, or doing yoga, Strch allows your body to stretch to its full potential.

To explore the full range of Strch activewear and make a purchase, please visit: www.strch.in. Stay connected with us on Instagram @strch.in for the latest updates, promotions and exclusive oﬀers.

