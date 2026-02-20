Strengthen post-apprenticeship benefits, upgrade industry-aligned ITIs: Niti report

New Delhi, Feb 20 (PTI) A Niti Aayog report on Friday proposed strengthening post-apprenticeship benefits, and accelerating the adoption and upgradation of industry-aligned ITIs.

The report, Revitalizing Apprenticeship Ecosystem: Insights, Challenges, Recommendations and Best Practices, presents an analysis of India’s apprenticeship landscape.

The report provides insights, identifies challenges, and outlines actionable recommendations to strengthen the apprenticeship system as a cornerstone of India’s skilling and employment strategy.

The report presents 20 action-oriented recommendations along with an action plan, assigning implementation responsibilities and measurable performance metrics for each of the recommendations.

At the policy and systemic level, it recommends a unified NAM–NAP mission framework, consolidation of apprenticeship portals, seamless mobility between education and skilling pathways, and formal alignment with National Credit Framework(NCrF) and NEP (National Education Policy) 2020.

On structure and governance, the report proposes the introduction of an Apprenticeship Engagement Index to benchmark performance; standardizing training and assessment protocols; strengthening post-apprenticeship benefits, and acceleratingadoption and upgradation of Industry 4.0 aligned ITIs.

Further, it emphasises on the role of District Skill Committees as nodal implementation anchors and targetinghigh-potential, yet low-performing special districts to improve completion and transition outcomes.

The report was released by Arvind Virmani, Member, NITI Aayog and B V R Subrahmanyam, CEO, NITI Aayog.

Speaking on the occasion, Virmani highlighted that the apprenticeship ecosystem plays a pivotal role in shaping a skilled, productive, and future-ready workforce.

He underscored that as India moves toward the vision of Viksit Bharat, skilling initiatives must evolve in scale and quality to match the aspirations of the youth and the requirements of the economy.

Subrahmanyam emphasised that revitalising apprenticeships is essential not only for enhancing employability but also for driving productivity and innovation in enterprises.

He said that the report’s findings and recommendations provide a robust framework to align India’s apprenticeship initiatives with global best practices, ensuring that industry and youth alike benefit from a dynamic, inclusive, and high-quality apprenticeship system. PTI NKD NKD MR