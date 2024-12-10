Stride Ventures launches fourth fund with target corpus of USD 300 mn, expects closure in one year

New Delhi, Dec 10 (PTI) Venture debt firm Stride Capital on Tuesday said it has launched its fourth fund with a target corpus of USD 300 million that it expects to close within a year.

Advertisment

The firm also announced to have surpassed USD 1 billion debt commitments across its 150+ portfolio companies till date.

"Stride Ventures is proud to announce the launch of its fourth fund, its largest domestic fund to date, with a target corpus of USD 300 million. This fund underscores Stride's commitment to fueling the growth of startups and businesses with tailored financial solutions across diverse sectors and geographies," the firm said in a statement.

Stride Ventures managing partner, Apoorva Sharma said the first closure of the fund is expected early next year and final closure within a year.

Advertisment

On crossing the USD 1 billion fund deployment, Stride Ventures, Founder and managing partner, Ishpreet Singh Gandhi said it is a testament to the strength of India's startup ecosystem and the growing recognition of venture debt as a powerful enabler.

Stride Venture has deployed large size funds exceeding Rs 100 crore in various firms including BlueStone, Upstox, Moneyview, Ather, Pharmeasy, Infra.Market, Battery Smart and Moove. PTI PRS DRR