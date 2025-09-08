Strides enters into product development partnership with Kenox for nasal spray product

New Delhi, Sep 8 (PTI) Strides Pharma Science Ltd on Monday said its Singapore-based subsidiary has entered into a strategic product development partnership with Kenox Pharmaceuticals Inc, which will strengthen the pipeline of nasal spray products across diverse therapeutic areas.

Strides Pharma Global Pte, Singapore will collaborate with Kenox on the development and filing of multiple nasal spray products for the US market across diverse therapeutic indications, a joint statement said.

The collaboration aims to accelerate affordable, high-quality medicines for patients in the US. However, it also mentioned that specific product details remain confidential at this stage.

Kenox is a contract development and manufacturing company specialising in Orally Inhaled and Nasal Drug Products (OINDPs).

Strides Pharma Science Executive Director Business Development Aditya Kumar said: "We…announce this partnership with Kenox, a company that brings deep technical expertise in the OINDP space. Nasal sprays have consistently been highlighted as a key focus area for Strides, and this collaboration further builds on the solid progress we have already made in this domain." With continued investments in the capabilities and capacities at our US facility, these products are a natural fit within our strategy to expand into our nasal spray technology domain, he said.

Sitaram Velaga, Founder, President and CEO of Kenox Pharmaceuticals Inc, said: "This collaboration validates our expertise in the OINDP space and will allow us to leverage our capabilities to bring important drug products to global patients at an affordable price." The partnership will advance a pipeline of nasal spray products for the US market, combining Strides' commercial strengths with Kenox's OINDP expertise to deliver affordable, high-quality therapies to patients, he added.