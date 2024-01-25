Strides Pharma gets USFDA nod for generic drug

New Delhi, Jan 25 (PTI) Strides Pharma Science on Thursday said its subsidiary has received approval from the US health regulator for a generic medication for nerve pain.

Advertisment

Singapore-based Strides Pharma Global Pte has received approval for Pregabalin capsules from the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA), the drug maker said in a regulatory filing.

The company's product is bio-equivalent and therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug -- Lyrica capsules -- used in the treatment of fibromyalgia.

As per IQVIA data, Pregabalin capsules have a market size of USD 248 million in the US market.

Shares of Strides Pharma Science on Thursday ended 2.27 per cent up at Rs 685.75 apiece on the BSE. PTI MSS MSS BAL BAL