Strides Pharma gets USFDA nod to market HIV drug

New Delhi, Oct 4 (PTI) Strides Pharma Science on Wednesday said its subsidiary has received approval from the US health regulator to market a generic version of Gilead Sciences' Atripla tablets which are indicated to help control HIV infection.

Singapore-based Strides Pharma Global, a stepdown wholly-owned subsidiary of the company, has received approval for Efavirenz (600mg), Emtricitabine (200mg), Tenofovir Disproxil Fumurate (300mg), (EET) tablets from the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA), the drug firm said in a statement.

The company's product is bioequivalent and therapeutically equivalent to Atripla Tablets of Gilead Sciences LLC, it added.

As per per IQVIA, Efavirenz, Emtricitabine and Tenofovir Disoproxil Fumurate tablet (EET) has a market opportunity of USD 7.5 million in the US.

Shares of Strides Pharma Science ended 2.51 per cent up at Rs 508.20 apiece on the BSE on Wednesday. PTI MSS HVA