Strides Pharma PAT rises 81 pc to Rs 114 cr in Jun qtr

New Delhi, Jul 29 (PTI) Strides Pharma Science on Tuesday said its profit after tax increased 81 per cent year-on-year to Rs 114 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2025.

The company reported a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 63 crore for the April-June period of last year.

Revenue rose to Rs 1,120 crore for the June quarter against Rs 1,054 crore in the year-ago period, Strides Pharma Science said in a regulatory filing.

"Our focus on cost management and diligent execution has enabled us to deliver robust results," Strides Pharma Science MD & Group CEO Badree Komandur said.

The company will enhance its R&D efforts during the year to drive sustainable long-term growth, he added.

Shares of Strides Pharma were trading 4.71 per cent higher at Rs 965.95 apiece on the BSE. PTI MSS MSS SHW