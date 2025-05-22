Strides Pharma Q4 profit jumps multifold to Rs 86 cr

New Delhi, May 22 (PTI) Strides Pharma Science on Thursday said its March quarter net profit grew multifold to Rs 85.61 crore.

The Bengaluru-headquartered firm had logged a profit of Rs 10.44 crore in January-March FY24.

Total income from operations stood at Rs 1,202.37 crore during the quarter under review, as against Rs 1,029.95 crore a year ago, a regulatory filing said.

Total expenses rose to Rs 1,071.7 crore from Rs 958.22 crore in the fourth quarter of the previous fiscal.

"Our FY25 revenue grew by 17.2 per cent YoY, outperforming our guidance of 12-15 per cent, aided by strong US business performance," Arun Kumar, Founder & Non-Executive Chairperson, and Badree Komandur, MD & Group CEO, said.

The board has recommended a dividend of Rs 4 per share for FY25. PTI RSN ANU ANU