Strides Pharma Science posts net profit of Rs 93.66 crore in Q2

New Delhi, Oct 24 (PTI) Strides Pharma Science Ltd on Thursday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 93.66 crore in the second quarter ended September 2024.

The company had posted a net loss of Rs 149.45 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal, Strides Pharma Science said in a regulatory filing.

Revenue from operations in the quarter under review stood at Rs 1,201.11 crore as against Rs 999.43 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

Total expenses in the second quarter were higher at Rs 1,097.98 crore as compared to Rs 984.99 crore in the same period a year ago.

Q2FY25 demonstrated sustained growth across all markets fuelled by new product launches. US operations reported the highest-ever quarterly revenue of USD 75 million in Q2FY25, Strides Pharma Science Founder & Executive Chairperson Arun Kumar, and MD & Group CEO Badree Komandur said. PTI RKL DR