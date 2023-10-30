Strides Pharma Science Q2 loss at Rs 149 cr

New Delhi, Oct 30 (PTI) Strides Pharma Science on Monday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 149 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2023.

The drug firm had reported a net profit of Rs 19 crore for the year-ago period.

Total income, however, rose to Rs 1,035 crore in the second quarter as compared with Rs 920 crore in the year-ago period, Strides Pharma said in a regulatory filing.

"The significant loss for the current quarter and half year ended September 30 has been on account of continuing operating losses, finance costs and others," the drug firm said. PTI MSS DR ANU ANU