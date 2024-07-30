Strides Pharma Science shares jump over 3 pc

New Delhi, Jul 30 (PTI) Shares of Strides Pharma Science rallied more than 3 per cent on Tuesday after the company said its profit after tax from continuing operations stood at Rs 84 crore for the June quarter.

The stock of the company climbed 3.60 per cent to close at Rs 1,067.25 apiece on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

On the BSE, the scrip of Strides Pharma Science jumped 2.87 per cent to settle at Rs 1,063.40 per piece.

In the intra-day session, the pharmaceutical company's stock advanced to hit its 52-week of Rs 1,123 and 1,120.30 apiece on the NSE and the BSE, respectively.

In terms of volume, 14.93 lakh shares were traded on the NSE while 75,140 shares exchanged hands during the day on the BSE.

The 30-share BSE Sensex closed higher by 99.56 points or 0.12 per cent at 81,455.40 while NSE Nifty edged up 21.20 points to settle at 24,857.30.

Strides Pharma Science on Monday said its profit after tax from continuing operations stood at Rs 84 crore for the first quarter of the current fiscal.

The drug firm had reported a loss of Rs 29.5 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Its revenue stood at Rs 1,087 crore in the period under review, compared to Rs 932 crore a year ago, it added. PTI HG HG SHW