Strides Pharma unit gets USFDA nod for generic drug to treat gastrointestinal diseases

New Delhi, May 22 (PTI) Strides Pharma Science on Wednesday said its unit has received approval from the US health regulator to market a generic medication used in the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases.

Singapore-based Strides Pharma Global Pte. Ltd, has received approval for the generic version of Sucralfate Oral Suspension, 1gm/10 mL, from the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA), the drug firm said in a statement.

The product is bioequivalent and therapeutically equivalent to AbbVie's Carafate (1gm/10mL).

Sucralfate is used to treat stomach ulcers, gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), radiation proctitis, and stomach inflammation and to prevent stress ulcers.

As per IQVIA, Sucralfate Oral Suspension (1gm/10 mL) had a market size of USD 124 million in the US market.

Shares of the company were trading 6.33 per cent up at Rs 899.75 apiece on the BSE. PTI MSS DR