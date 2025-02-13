String Metaverse eyes USD 1 bn monthly trade volume on digital advisory platform String X in 3 years

New Delhi, Feb 13 (PTI) Web 3.0 company String Metaverse on Thursday announced the ambitious target of having USD 1 billion of monthly trading volume in the next three years on its digital advisory platform String X.

Web 3.0 refers to blockchain and other decentralisation technologies.

At present, String X processes USD 200 million in monthly trading volume, encompassing both centralised and decentralised trading.

String X is poised for substantial growth through strategic expansion into decentralised finance (DeFi) and enhanced high-frequency trading (HFT) operations, String Metaverse Ltd said in a statement.

The platform is actively integrating with major blockchains -- Solana, Base, Ethereum, Tron, and Binance Smart Chain -- to broaden its reach and provide access to a wider range of DeFi instruments, significantly enhancing String X's capabilities within the rapidly growing DeFi ecosystem.

String Metaverse, which offers innovative gaming platforms, digital advisory services, and DeFi solutions, benefits from a robust ecosystem of over 3 million users across its gaming platforms.

This established user base provides a strong foundation for driving adoption and engagement with String X. The company's demonstrated ability to attract and retain users, as evidenced by the successful integration of in-app purchases and the launch of popular gaming platforms like String Arcade and String SpinWin, positions it well to achieve its ambitious volume targets by 2027-28, it said.

String X is powered by advanced AI-driven digital advisory services, providing users with data-driven insights for informed trading decisions, empowering them to navigate the complexities of digital asset markets with greater confidence.

"With the rapid growth of our user base across the String ecosystem, coupled with the expansion of our blockchain infrastructure and AI-powered digital advisory services, we are confident in achieving a 100 per cent CAGR over the next three years," stated Santosh Althuru, CEO of String Metaverse.

"We envision String X becoming the platform of choice for users seeking advanced trading tools and access to both centralised and decentralised markets," he added.

String Metaverse offers innovative gaming platforms, digital advisory services, and DeFi solutions.

In the third quarter ended December 2024, the company reported a revenue of Rs 115.69 crore and net profit of Rs 10.21 crore.

The company's blockchain-based mobile game IdleMine has surpassed 1 million downloads on the Google Play Store. PTI KKS HVA