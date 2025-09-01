Strong demand for healthier, convenient food options in Jaipur: Amazon

Jaipur, Sep 1 (PTI) Ahead of the Amazon Great Indian Festival, the e-commerce company on Monday revealed online shopping trends like strong demand for healthier and convenient food options in Jaipur.

Popular product categories for customers in the city are smartphones, consumer electronics, fashion & beauty, home & kitchen, groceries and everyday essentials, among others, a company official said.

"Customers in Jaipur are showing a marked preference for premium products across all categories," Srikant Sree Ram, Director - Amazon Fresh, Amazon India, said here.

"The strong demand for healthier and convenient food options, from ready-to-eat meals and muesli to premium fruits and teas, shows the growing trust customers place in Amazon Fresh for both daily needs and festive moments." Nishant Raman, Director- Everyday Essentials, Amazon India, said, "Jaipur continues to be one of our fastest growing cities for Everyday Essentials, with the modern household embracing convenience without compromising on quality, as evidenced by the remarkable growth in ready-to-eat categories". PTI SDA BAL BAL