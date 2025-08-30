Strong GDP growth in Q1 to boost property demand: Realtors

New Delhi, Aug 30 (PTI) Realtors' bodies CREDAI and NAREDCO on Saturday said strong economic growth in the June quarter will boost consumer confidence and increase demand for residential as well as commercial properties.

"The strong GDP growth of 7.8 per cent demonstrates the resilience and potential of our economy. This positive momentum is encouraging for the real estate sector and will boost investor and consumer confidence," CREDAI National President Shekhar Patel said.

He said the industry looks forward to proposed GST reforms, which will further boost demand.

NAREDCO President G Hari Babu also said the strong GDP growth augurs well for the real estate sector as it would boost demand, especially during the upcoming festive season.

Housing sales increased sharply during 2022-24 calendar years. However, the demand slackened in the first half of 2025 because of sharp rise in prices post COVID pandemic. PTI MJH ANU ANU