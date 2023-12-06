Strong order book will help Lamborghini see steady growth in India: Company official

Mumbai, Dec 6 (PTI) Super luxury car maker Automobili Lamborghini on Wednesday said a strong order book and product portfolio in India will help it register consistent growth in the domestic market.

Automobili Lamborghini, which launched its first plug-in hybrid super sports car Revuelto with V12 engine at a starting price of Rs 8.89 crore (ex-showroom) on Wednesday, said almost all its cars to be delivered in India 2024 onwards will be hybrid.

"Lamborghini order bank, or the product portfolio in India, is strong... that will allow us to have a constant growth in the market," Automobili Lamborghini Region Director for Asia Pacific, Francesco Scardaoni told PTI in an interaction.

He said India is one of the fastest-growing markets for Lamborghini, and it is witnessing a strong demand from the country.

"The new Revuelto sets the stage for an era of super sports car evolution in the hybridisation phase," he said.

In response to a query on the company's growth prospects in 2024, "first of course we have to focus in closing 2023 with the best result possible. And then we will focus on 2024." "For electrification, what we are bringing here in India is all of our new hybridised model line," Scardaoni said, adding that starting this year, India would see the introduction of the first hybrid plug-in High Performance Electrified Vehicle (HPEV).

He said 2024 will see the introduction of a new Urus hybrid and in the second half of the year, we will display the new V10 hybrid. This will be followed by the new Huracan hybrid in 2025, he said.

"Our first hybrid Reveulto is the first step in our core strategy towards the more sustainable future," Sharad Agarwal, head of Lamborghini India, said.

Scardaoni said India has the highest percentage of growth in terms of the luxury car sales.

This (the market) is mainly driven by the higher number of people who can buy a luxury car, along with the improved infrastructure apart from the car models that Lamborghini is bringing in the domestic market, he said.

"So, we are really positive with the development of this market and that's why we are investing a lot in this market, bringing all of our product line and our top range of luxury events," he said. PTI IAS TRB