Student hits Physics Wallah teacher during live class; video surfaces

New Delhi: A video clip purportedly of a student hitting his teacher with a slipper in an offline classroom of Physics Wallah has surfaced on social media.

The authenticity of the video could not be immediately ascertained, and the edtech company has declined to comment on the 9-second clip.

#Physicswallah teacher slapped and beaten by 'student' during Live class | Video Viral pic.twitter.com/sddJDtbu3Z — The Tatva (@thetatvaindia) October 5, 2023

The purported altercation was filmed and shared by a person who recorded the livestream of the session and the video of the incident has gone viral since last night.

In the video, a teacher in a class is seen coming under a sudden assault by a student holding a slipper.

In the video, the teacher can be seen ducking and trying to protect himself.