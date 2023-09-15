Study int'l practices that restrict Indian engineers' participation in global projects: Goyal to SEPC

New Delhi, Sep 15 (PTI) Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday called upon the Services Export Promotion Council to conduct a study on international practices that restrict Indian engineering firms' participation in global projects.

He said that the government will explore reciprocal actions based on this research study to ensure a level playing field for Indian engineers and businesses.

The minister also encouraged the engineering community to achieve the USD 100 billion export target in engineering services, design, construction, and research and development (R&D) by 2030.

He said this during his address at the 'Global Services Export Conclave on Design, Engineering, Construction, R&D and Environmental Services: Sustainable Energy, Transportation, and Infrastructure' here.

Further, the minister urged Indian companies to expand globally, capturing new markets and leveraging India's abundant talent pool of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, or Mathematics) graduates to become leading global companies in their sectors.

Goyal said that we are not able to leverage the FTA as much as the other countries are able to do.

He called upon the "Services Export Promotion Council (SEPC) and the Institution of Engineers (India) (IEI) to conduct a study on international practices that restrict Indian engineering firms' participation in global projects". PTI RR SHW