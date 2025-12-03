Subansir Lower's 250 MW Unit-2 to begin commercial supply in December: NHPC

New Delhi, Dec 3 (PTI) State-owned hydro power giant NHPC on Wednesday said that 250 MW Unit-2 of Subansiri Lower hydro project is expected to begin commercial supply this month.

According to a regulatory filing, test synchronisation of the 250 MW (Unit-2) of 2000 MW of Subansiri Lower hydro-electric Project with the national grid has been successfully achieved on December 2, 2025 (evening).

The Commercial Operation (CoD) of Unit-2 is expected in the month of December 2025, it stated.

Subansiri Lower is a run-of-river scheme with small Pondage on the river Subansiri.

The Project is located near North Lakhimpur on the border of Arunachal Pradesh and Assam. The nearest railhead is Gogamukh/North Lakhimpur and the nearest airport is Lilabari / Dibrugarh.

The estimated annual energy generation from the Project is 7421.59 MU in a 90 per cent dependable year. PTI KKS MR