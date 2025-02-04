Subhash Ghai, wife Mukta buy apartment in Mumbai for Rs 24 cr

New Delhi, Feb 4 (PTI) Bollywood director Subhash Ghai, along with his wife Mukta Ghai, has bought an apartment in Bandra West, Mumbai, for Rs 24 crore, Square Yards said on Tuesday.

In a statement, real estate consultant Square Yards said it has reviewed property registration documents on the website of Inspector General of Registration (IGR).

The property bought by Ghai along with his wife is located at 81 Aureate, a project by MJ Shah Group, spread across 4.48 acres and featuring 4 BHK apartments.

The apartment has a carpet area of 4,364 sq ft (405.42 square metre) and a built-up area of 486.69 square metre (5,239 sq ft), the statement said.

Subhash Ghai is an Indian film director, producer, actor, lyricist, music director, and screenwriter. He has directed and produced several films. PTI MJH MJH SHW