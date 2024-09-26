Submarine cable landing station in Digha by 2026: Mamata's principal chief advisor Amit Mitra

Kolkata, Sep 26 (PTI) An undersea cable landing station will be operational in Digha in Purba Medinipur district in the first quarter of 2026, Amit Mitra, principal chief advisor to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Thursday.

Speaking on the sidelines of the Indo-Pacific Economic Conclave 2024 organised by the Bengal Chamber of Commerce, Mitra said the cable landing station project, implemented by Reliance Jio, will significantly enhance internet connectivity and data transfer capabilities in the region.

Currently, all signals in eastern India are routed through Mumbai or Chennai, leading to latency and potential bottlenecks. In August 2020, the state had given its nod for the Rs 1,000-crore project.

Mitra emphasised the transformative impact of this project, stating that it would facilitate numerous businesses and create a new IT backbone. The cable landing station is expected to be a game-changer for Silicon Valley and other IT projects in the state.

He also highlighted the expansion plans of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), which has acquired land in Silicon Valley project in New Town and is expected to employ an additional 16,000 people in West Bengal in the coming years.

Mitra credited the government's continuous efforts in updating IT policies and infrastructure in the recent years for attracting such investments.

The state's broadband policy of 2020 has resulted in investments worth Rs 7,500 crore in the telecom sector, while the data centre policy of 2021 has led to 11 companies setting up data centres in West Bengal, he said.

Mitra also claimed that the Silicon Valley project has been a huge success, with 41 companies being allotted land and the initial 200 acres already fully occupied.

Commenting on the announcement of Global Foundries' investment in the state in the semiconductor sector, he said that West Bengal has been working to modernise its IT policies and infrastructure in recent years to pave a conducive environment in the industry. PTI BSM ACD