Subsidy system producing mediocre graduates in renewable energy sector: Ram Madhav

New Delhi, Jan 10 (PTI) BJP leader Ram Madhav on Friday said the subsidy system is producing 'mediocre' graduates in the renewable energy sector and suggested that market forces be allowed to operate in the segment.

Giving his personal opinion on the issue while addressing Bharat Climate Forum 2025, Madhav further said engineers learn the most about renewable energy technology on the field, not in college.

"I have a very important suggestion... this whole business of subsidising education probably has to stop. That is actually producing mediocre graduates in our country," he said.

"Maybe allow market forces, allow these companies to have their own educational infrastructure to come up to develop renewable energy engineering as a discipline to teach students," said Madhav who is also president of India Foundation.

He emphasised that India needs an education system equipped to create necessary skills.

"Majority of engineering colleges produce engineers who probably would not have seen a solar panel in their five years of education," Madhav said.

He also pointed out that India's investment in R&D in terms of absolute term and percentage of GDP, is far less than of China and the US.

Also, speaking at the event, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said Aatmanirbhar Bharat embodies India's drive for economic sovereignty and technological leadership through innovation and collaboration.

"Our 4G-5G telecom stack showcases this spirit which the cleantech sector can imbibe, with public-private partnerships enabling world-class, competitive solutions," he added.

National Co-Convener of Swadeshi Jagran Manch, Ashwani Mahajan said India’s cleantech manufacturing sector holds immense potential to reduce import dependencies, stabilize energy transitions, and create millions of jobs.

"A robust policy framework is crucial in ensuring economic growth aligns with sustainability goals," Mahajan said, adding that by advancing solar, wind, and EV technologies, India is boldly pursuing Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

Jagjeet Singh Sareen, partner, Global Climate Practice at Dalberg Advisors said,"We need innovative financing mechanisms, such as green bonds and impact bonds, to raise capital efficiently, linking climate benefits to funding solutions." Additionally, he said localizing the supply chain could save nearly USD 2 trillion in imports by 2047, reducing India's reliance on fossil fuels and external technologies. PTI BKS ANU