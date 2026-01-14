Subway crosses 1,000 stores in India

New Delhi, Jan 14 (PTI) Subway, a leading global quick service restaurant brand, on Wednesday said it now has more than 1,000 stores in the country.

Subway, maker of freshly made-to-order, customisable sandwiches, announced the opening of its 1,000th store in India at Paras Florett, Gurugram.

It is opening an average of two new stores every week over the last three years, becoming among the fastest-growing premium quick service restaurant brands in India, Subway said in a statement.

Operated by EverBrands (part of Everstone Group), Subway India has in the last three years, opened 350+ stores in new locations in its network, expanding its footprint into over 165 cities with more than 3,500 employees. PTI KRH TRB