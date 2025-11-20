Sudeep Pharma garners Rs 268 cr from anchor investors ahead of IPO

New Delhi, Nov 20 (PTI) Sudeep Pharma on Thursday said it has mobilised Rs 268.5 crore from anchor investors ahead of its initial public offering (IPO).

Some of the institutions that participated in the anchor include SBI Mutual Fund (MF), HDFC MF, ICICI Prudential MF, Nippon India MF, WhiteOak Capital MF, Aditya Birla Sun Life MF, Motilal Oswal MF, Quant MF, Bandhan MF, UTI MF, Edelweiss MF, Tata AIA Life Insurance and SBI Life Insurance, according to a circular uploaded on BSE's website.

As per the circular, the Vadodara-based company allocated 45,27,823 equity shares at Rs 593 per share to anchor investors, raising Rs 268.5 crore.

The Rs 895 crore initial public offering (IPO) will open for subscription on November 21 and conclude on November 25. The price band has been fixed at Rs 563-593 per equity share.

The IPO is a mix of a fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 95 crore and an offer for sale of nearly 1.35 crore equity shares, aggregating Rs 800 crore, by promoters.

Proceeds from the fresh issue to the tune of Rs 75.81 crore will be for capital expenditure towards procurement of machinery for its production line located at Nandesari Facility 1, Gujarat and general corporate purposes.

Sudeep Pharma is a technology-led manufacturer of excipients and speciality ingredients for the pharmaceutical, food and nutrition industries and is dedicated to contributing to the global healthcare ecosystem.

The company is one of the largest producers of food-grade iron phosphate for infant nutrition, clinical nutrition, and the food and beverage sectors, in terms of production capacity, with a combined annual available manufacturing capacity of 72,246 metric tonnes, as of June 30, 2025, as per the F&S report.

It has served over 1,100 customers, and has built longstanding relationships with marquee customers including Pfizer Inc., Mankind Pharma, Merck Group, Aurobindo Pharma, Cadila Pharmaceutical, IMCD Asia Pte Ltd, and Danone SA. PTI SP BAL BAL