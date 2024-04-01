Sudhir Mehta steps down as Non-Executive Non-Independent Director of Torrent Power

New Delhi, Apr 1 (PTI) Chairman Emeritus of Torrent Power Sudhir Mehta has stepped down as a Non-Executive Non-Independent Director of the company, a regulatory filing said on Monday.

Advertisment

He resigned from the post on March 31, Torrent Power said in the regulatory filing.

"Sudhir Mehta has stepped down as a Non-Executive Non-Independent Director of the company on March 31, 2024. He will continue to be Chairman Emeritus without any Board position," the filing said.

The company further said that Keki Mistry and Pankaj Patel cease to be directors on the board of the company from March 31, 2024 pursuant to completion of their second and final term.

Torrent Power has presence in power generation, transmission, distribution and manufacturing and supply of power cables. PTI ABI DRR