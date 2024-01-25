Sudhir Sekhri takes over as new chairman of AEPC

New Delhi, Jan 25 (PTI) Apparel exporters body AEPC on Thursday said Sudhir Sekhri, Managing Partner of Trendsetter International, has taken over as the new chairman of the council.

"My immediate priority is to look for ways and means to arrest the declining RMG (ready-made garments) exports witnessed over the last few months. I will work to strengthen the council and ensure that adequate measures are taken for market and product diversification," Sekhri said after taking the charge.

He has replaced Naren Goenka.

Sekhri said the industry is working to achieve exports target of USD 40 billion by 2030.

"We are into challenging times where the supply chain is realigning itself and alternatives for better sourcing destinations are continuously being explored. We can definitely capture some of the space left vacant by our competing countries," he said.

After a five-year stint in the family manufacturing & export business of electric welding equipment, he diversified into the manufacturing and export business of ready-made garments.

He has been an Executive Committee member of Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC) since 1990, Chairman (Export Promotion Committee) of AEPC for several years and Vice Chairman, AEPC for 2022 and 2023.