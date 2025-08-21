Sufficient coal stock at thermal power plants, says minister

New Delhi, Aug 21 (PTI) Power generation companies have adequate coal stocks and there is no shortage of the fuel at present, Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy said on Thursday.

Speaking during the launch of the 13th round of commercial coal mines auction, Reddy said that coal production needs to be increased to meet the growing power demand in the future.

Today, there is no shortage of coal and power generation companies have adequate coal, he noted.

He also stressed upon the need for the regular auction of coal blocks as well as early operationalisation of the mines.

India, he said, has huge coal reserves and stands in second position in the world in terms of coal production and consumption.

Reddy said that the government will come up with big reforms in the coal sector in the coming days. PTI SID MR