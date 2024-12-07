Sufficient urea stock in Punjab to meet demand for current rabi sowing season: NFL

New Delhi, Dec 7 (PTI) State-owned fertiliser firm NFL on Saturday said there is sufficient stock of urea in Punjab to meet the demand of the current rabi sowing season and advised farmers not to hoard nutrients.

Advertisment

In a statement, NFL said, "There are sufficient stocks available in Punjab for the Rabi season".

Out of the total requirement of urea in Punjab for the Rabi season, regular supplies are being arranged in the state by fertiliser companies.

"Accordingly, sufficient quantity has already been supplied to Punjab from 1st October onwards on a pro-rata basis of the total requirement. This quantity is higher by more than a lakh tonne against the pro-rata requirement of urea," NFL said.

Advertisment

The company said the fertiliser companies are supplying 60 per cent of urea in Punjab through Markfed and 40 per cent through private dealers.

The company advised "farmers not to hoard stocks based on the rumours as there is a sufficient quantity of urea in the country for a sustained supply in Rabi season", NFL added.

The company is one of the leading fertiliser manufacturers in the country.

Advertisment

Urea production has increased from 225 lakh tonne per annum during 2014-15 to a record 314.07 lakh tonne during 2023-24.

Urea is provided to the farmers at a statutorily notified Maximum Retail Price (MRP). The difference between the urea MRP and the production cost is being paid to manufacturers. A bag (45 kg) of urea is sold at around Rs 250. PTI MJH BAL BAL