Sugar industry body proposes bio-refinery transition plan to govt

New Delhi, Jul 25 (PTI) Sugar industry body ISMA on Thursday said it has presented a plan to the government to transform sugar mills into bio-refineries, aiming to boost production of sustainable aviation fuel and other green energy sources.

The representatives of the Indian Sugar & Bio-Energy Manufacturers Association (ISMA) met with Food Minister Pralhad Joshi to discuss a policy framework for the transition, which would expand beyond current ethanol, bioelectricity, and biogas production, a statement said.

ISMA Director General Deepak Ballani said the initiative would help India meet international aviation blending targets set to take effect in 2027 under CORSIA mandates while supporting the country's net-zero and self-reliance goals.

"We see a future where local resources drive national development," Ballani said in the statement adding that "This aligns with the government's vision for a self-reliant India." The plan aims to create alternative markets for India's estimated 55 million sugarcane farmers, building on the success of the current ethanol blending programme in increasing farmer incomes.

The government launched 400 E-100 fuel pumps last year. Joshi stressed the need to promote E-100 use, particularly given India's leadership of the Global Biofuels Alliance.

ISMA pledged to work closely with the government on the swift implementation of the bio-refinery plan, which is expected to set new benchmarks in the sector and strengthen India's energy security.