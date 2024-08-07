Sugar mills pay Rs 1.06 lakh cr to farmers till July of 2023-24 season; Rs 5188cr pending

New Delhi, Aug 7 (PTI) Sugar mills have paid Rs 1.06 lakh crore to cane farmers till July in this marketing year ending September while Rs 5,188 crore is still outstanding, the government said on Wednesday.

"Payment of cane dues to farmers is a continuous process and cane payment by the sugar mills to the farmers are being made on a regular basis resulting in a reduction of cane dues," Minister of State for Food and Consumer Affairs Nimuben Jayantibhai Bambhaniya said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha.

According to the data, the total cane price payable for 2023-24 sugar marketing year (October-September) is Rs 1,11,136 crore and out of that 1,05,948 crore has been cleared by sugar mills while Rs 5188 crore is pending. The data is as on July 31, 2024.

In Uttar Pradesh, sugar mills have paid Rs 32,470 crore to cane farmers out of Rs 35,910 crore payable and Rs 3440 crore are cane arrears. PTI MJH MJH MR