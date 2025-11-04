Sugar production likely to rise 16 pc to 343.5 lakh tonnes in 2025-26 marketing year

New Delhi, Nov 4 (PTI) India's sugar production is estimated to rise 16 per cent to 343.5 lakh tonnes in the current 2025-26 marketing year that started in September, mainly on higher output in Maharashtra, according to industry body ISMA.

The gross sugar production stood at 296.10 lakh tonnes in the 2024-25 marketing year (October-September).

Sugar production in Maharashtra is expected to rise to 130 lakh tonnes from 93.51 lakh tonnes in 2024-25, on account of increased area and productivity.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Indian Sugar & Bio-Energy Manufacturers Association (ISMA) said the net sugar production (after diversion towards ethanol production) is estimated to rise to 309.5 lakh tonnes from 261.08 lakh tonnes.

It is projected that 34 lakh tonnes would be diverted to ethanol production in 2025-26, compared to 35 lakh tonnes in the preceding year.

Considering an opening stock of 50 lakh tonnes of sugar, ISMA said the total availability will be 359.5 lakh tonnes in the 2025-26 marketing year, while the annual domestic demand is estimated at 285 lakh tonnes.

The closing stock is projected at 74.5 lakh tonnes.

"With a comfortable sugar balance, India is well-positioned to export nearly 20 lakh tonnes this season. We have strongly urged the government to announce the export policy at the earliest, so mills can proactively plan their raw and white sugar production strategies in advance," ISMA said.

The total sugarcane acreage in the country for the 2025–26 sugar season is estimated at around 57.35 lakh hectares, compared to 57.11 lakh hectares in 2024–25. PTI MJH DRR