Sugar production rises by 12.43 pc to 24.75 mn tn till Feb this season: ISMA

New Delhi, Mar 2 (PTI) India's sugar production reached 24.75 million tonne till February in the current marketing season started in October, up by 12.43 per cent from the year-ago, on higher output from Maharashtra and Karnataka, industry body ISMA said on Monday.

Sugar production stood at 22 million tonne in the same period of 2024-25 marketing year (October-September).

In a statement, the Indian Sugar & Bio-Energy Manufacturers Association (ISMA) said production in Maharashtra, the country's top sugar-producing state, rose to 9.53 million tonne till February of this marketing year, from 7.50 million tonne a year ago.

Production in Uttar Pradesh, the country's second largest producing state, rose marginally to 7.48 million tonne from 7.3 million tonne, while that of Karnataka -- the country's third largest producing state -- rose to 4.45 million tonne from 3.82 million tonne in the said period.

A total of 305 factories are currently operational, versus 330 mills operating at the same time last year.

ISMA said some mills in South Karnataka are expected to resume operations during the special season from June/July to September 2026. As the sugar season advances and inventories rise, ISMA said the industry continues to await an early upward revision of the Minimum Selling Price (MSP).

With production costs increasing and ex-mill realisations lagging, mills are facing mounting cash-flow pressures, leading to higher cane payment arrears.

In Maharashtra, arrears as of February 15 stood at Rs 4,601 crore, higher than Rs 2,744 crore on the same date last year.

"A timely MSP revision aligned with current cost structures is crucial to restore mill viability, expedite farmer payments, and maintain market stability, without any additional fiscal burden on the government," ISMA said.

In its third estimate, ISMA pegged gross sugar output at 32.40 million tonne for the 2025-26, higher than the actual output of 29.62 million tonne in the previous year. PTI LUX LUX MR