Sugar summit: India hosts Global ISO Council meet from June 25-27, showcases biofuel leadership

New Delhi, Jun 24 (PTI) India is set to host the International Sugar Organization (ISO) Council Meeting from June 25-27, in the national capital, bringing together delegates from over 30 countries to discuss critical issues in the sugar and biofuel sectors.

As the world's largest consumer and second-largest producer of sugar, India has been nominated to chair the ISO for 2024, an official statement said.

The event kicked off with an industrial tour to a grain-based distillery in Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh, on June 24, demonstrating India's adoption of cutting-edge technology in biofuel production.

The main proceedings begin on June 25 with a workshop titled "Sugar and Biofuels -- Emerging Vistas" at Bharat Mandapam, to be inaugurated by Union Minister for Food as well as New & Renewable Energy Pralhad Joshi.

Over 200 delegates, including international representatives, top management from Indian sugar mills, and industry associations, are expected to participate in discussions on the global sugar sector, biofuels, sustainability, and the role of farmers.

The event also aims to bolster the Global Biofuel Alliance, an initiative spearheaded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to promote sustainable biofuels worldwide.

Sanjeev Chopra, Secretary, Department of Food and Public Distribution, will chair the ISO committee meetings, focusing on administrative and functional aspects of the organization. The program will conclude with cultural tours, including visits to the Red Fort and the Prime Ministers' Museum and Library.

This event not only showcases India's leadership in the sugar and biofuel sectors but also provides a platform for global collaboration on sustainable energy solutions.

With many ISO member countries also part of the Global Biofuel Alliance, the meeting presents an opportunity to expand the alliance and promote biofuels as a means to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

The ISO, a UN-affiliated body headquartered in London, brings together 85 member countries representing nearly 90 per cent of global sugar production. Its mandate includes fostering mutual understanding and progressive approaches in addressing issues related to the sugar sector and biofuels.

As the host nation, India aims to present its rich cultural heritage to the international delegates through a cultural program scheduled for the evening of June 25, offering visitors a glimpse into the country's diverse traditions.