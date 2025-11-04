Sugarcane crushing season begins in UP, 21 mills start operations

Lucknow, Nov 4 (PTI) The sugarcane crushing season of 2025-26 has officially begun in Uttar Pradesh, and 21 mills have already started operations across the state.

As many as 53 sugar mills have issued indents for cane procurement, and 21 mills have already started crushing operations, the UP government said in a statement on Tuesday.

According to Sugarcane Commissioner Ministhy S, out of the 21 mills currently operational, one belongs to the cooperative sector and 20 to the private sector.

Region-wise, five mills in Saharanpur, eight in Meerut, two in Moradabad, and six in Lucknow divisions have started operations.

Another 32 mills have completed formalities and are set to begin crushing soon, while the remaining 69 mills will commence operations in the coming days.

The Commissioner said that all mills have been instructed to ensure timely payment to farmers in accordance with government regulations. Payments have already begun, and the timely functioning of sugar mills will help farmers prepare their fields for wheat sowing.

The Yogi Adityanath government on Wednesday (October 29) announced a Rs 30 per quintal increase in sugarcane prices for the 2025-26 crushing season, terming it a major pro-farmer decision that will benefit lakhs of cultivators across the state.

With the latest revision, the price of the early variety of sugarcane has been fixed at Rs 400 per quintal and the common variety at Rs 390 per quintal, Sugarcane Development and Sugar Industry Minister Laxmi Narayan Chaudhary had earlier said.

"The increase will result in an additional payment of around Rs 3,000 crore to farmers," he had said during a press conference in Lucknow.

This marks the fourth time during this government's tenure that the state advisory price for sugarcane has been raised. Officials said the decision is expected to boost farmers' income and inject fresh momentum into the state's rural economy.

On Monday, UP's Sugarcane Development and Sugar Industry minister Laxmi Narayan Chaudhary said that the Co-operative Sugar Mill in Baghpat will be renamed after former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh.

Chaudhary had made the announcement during the inauguration of the crushing season at the Co-operative Sugar Mill in Baghpat. PTI NAV DRR