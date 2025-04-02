Sugarcane Development Council trains 9 lakh UP farmers on latest techniques via Facebook live

Lucknow, Apr 2 (PTI) Leveraging digital platforms for agricultural advancement, the Sugarcane Development Council has successfully trained over 9 lakh sugarcane farmers in Uttar Pradesh through Facebook Live sessions.

The initiative aims to equip farmers with modern techniques, contributing to Uttar Pradesh's position as the leading state in sugarcane production and productivity, an official statement said on Wednesday.

Since February 2024, the Sugarcane Development Council has been running this programme, reaching over 15 lakh sugarcane farmers.

Facebook Live training sessions have not only benefited farmers in Uttar Pradesh but have also extended their reach to sugarcane growers in Uttarakhand and Nepal.

By integrating expert guidance from sugarcane research institutions, these live sessions offer farmers insights into advanced farming techniques while addressing their queries in real-time.

The initiative ensures quick and effective knowledge dissemination, enabling farmers to adopt best practices for higher yield and productivity, it said.

In just one year, the programme has actively engaged 15,36,600 farmers, with over 9,10,342 directly participating in the training sessions, the statement said.

The Sugarcane Development Council has conducted 18 such Facebook Live programmes, making technical guidance more accessible to farmers than ever before.

The Uttar Pradesh Sugarcane Development Council is conducting training programmes not only through Facebook Live but also through traditional methods at research institutes.

Free training sessions are being organised at sugarcane research centres in Muzaffarnagar, Shahjahanpur, and Seorahi, where 19,039 farmers have been trained so far.

Training camps have been held in Meerut, Rampur, Lakhimpur, Bareilly, Hardoi, Pilibhit, and even in Nepal.

The main objective of these programmes is to educate farmers about improved sugarcane varieties and modern farming techniques.

Along with training on cultivation methods, farmers also receive assistance in resolving issues related to payment, seed availability, and other agricultural challenges.

As a result of these continuous efforts, Uttar Pradesh is now ranked number one in sugarcane production and productivity and leads the country in sugar production as well, as per the statement. PTI ABN ABN BAL BAL