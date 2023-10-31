Sugar.fit raises USD 11 mn in latest funding round

New Delhi, Oct 31 (PTI) Health-tech startup Sugar.fit on Tuesday said it has raised USD 11 million (around Rs 91 crore) in Series A funding round.

The funding was led by MassMutual Ventures with participation from existing investors, including Cure.fit, Tanglin Venture Partners, and Endiya Partners, the company said in a statement.

The fresh capital will be used to expand Sugar.fit's product offering, launch an offline presence, and accelerate research and development in the field of diabetes management, accelerating the brand's footprint and growth, it added.

"This investment will enable us to further enhance our technology and expand our reach across India, ultimately helping more people take control of their diabetes and improve their health," Sugar.fit Co-founder and CEO Madan Somasundaram said.

Founded in 2021, Sugar.fit initially raised USD 10 million in a seed funding round.

In the last 18 months, the brand has witnessed an eight-fold growth in paid subscribers, and currently serves more than 25,000 users on its platform, it stated. PTI MSS SHW