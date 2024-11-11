Sugs Lloyd emerges as lowest bidder for two govt projects worth Rs 300 cr in Bihar

New Delhi, Nov 11 (PTI) EPC services provider Sugs Lloyd on Monday said it has emerged as the lowest bidder for two government projects worth Rs 300 crore in Bihar.

The contracts involve supply, installation, testing, and commissioning (SITC) of a power substation, along with high-tension (HT) and low-tension (LT) lines, the company said in a statement.

Sugs Lloyd has achieved a significant milestone by emerging as the lowest bidder (L1) for two government projects worth a combined initial value of over Rs 300 crore from the Bihar government entities, the statement said.

Sugs Lloyd CEO Satyakam Basu said, "We are thrilled to be declared as the L1 bidder for these critical infrastructure projects in power networks and solar vertical. We are also contemplating raising funds through an IPO very soon to expand our business and meet working capital requirements".

Sugs Lloyd is engaged in the business of electrical engineering, civil and electrical EPC projects (Engineering, Procurement and construction) and renewable energy. PTI ABI ABI BAL BAL