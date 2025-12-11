Suhora joins hands with Azista to enhance satellite data capabilities

New Delhi, Dec 11 (PTI) Space start-up Suhora Technologies has joined hands with satellite manufacturer Azista Industries on its multi-sensor satellite data aggregation and analysis platform, which provides dual-use intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance solutions.

Azista's AFR1 satellite with 4.6-metre ground sampling, featuring Panchromatic and six multispectral bands, will significantly enhance Suhora's maritime solutions provided through the SPADE platform that allows users access to data from a range of satellites.

"We continue to onboard additional sensors based on evolving user priorities, ensuring flexibility and comprehensive coverage to support the dynamic requirements of India's space sector," Krishanu Acharya, CEO and Co-Founder, Suhora Technologies, said.

This collaboration will further strengthen India's commercial satellite data ecosystem in the fast-growing space sector, he said.

The SPADE platform offers a comprehensive portfolio of multi-sensor data sources complemented by specialized analytical services. The platform covers up to 10 million sq km area, integrating multi-sensor data from over 250 global and Indian operational satellites in orbit.

The cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform now offers an advanced tasking window visualization feature, allowing users to easily see which satellite passes are available for their area of interest within a selected time frame. It also offers bulk tasking modules for large batch orders and access to free data from ISRO and Sentinel-1 and Sentinel-2.

The platform now also provides a suite of value-added services, including digital terrain and surface modelling (DTM/DSM), interferometric synthetic aperture radar (InSAR) analysis and normalized difference vegetation index (NDVI) calculations, helping users derive actionable insights across diverse applications such as agriculture, defense, disaster management and environmental monitoring.

"The integration of ABA First Runner (AFR1) onto the Suhora’s platform is a significant step in making high-quality, multispectral satellite data accessible to a wider range of users," Sunil Indurti, Director, Azista Industries, said.

SPADE fuses satellite imagery with advanced AI-driven to transform near real-time Earth Observation (EO) data into mission-ready intelligence.