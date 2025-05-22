Sukhu pitches for appointing permanent member from Himachal to BBMB board

Shimla, May 22 (PTI) Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Thursday pitched for appointing a permanent member from Himachal Pradesh to the Bhakra Beas Management Board in a meeting with Union Power Minister Manohar Lal Khattar in New Delhi.

He also raised the issue of arrear release due from the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) and several key issues concerning the interests of Himachal Pradesh.

He also urged for a hike in the state's free electricity share in hydropower projects operated by public sector undertakings (PSUs) and central public sector undertakings (CPSUs), particularly those where the cost has already been recovered.

The state is significantly contributing to the development of the nation, therefore, its rightful dues must also be safeguarded, the chief minister said.

"Since the PSUs and CPSUs have tremendously grown through hydel power generation, but Himachal Pradesh had not got its legitimate due" he added.

During the meeting, he also discussed the long-pending demand of handing over the Baira Siul project to the state, which was constructed in 1980-81.

Sukhu thanked the Union Minister for giving in-principle approval to the handover of the Luhri, Sunni and Dhaula Sidh projects of SJVNL, as well as the Duggar project of NHPC to the state.

He said that the cost assessment of these projects was currently underway.

The chief minister also demanded the release of central funds for the development of the Jathia Devi Township and held discussions on various ongoing projects under the Urban Development Department.

Khattar assured Sukhu of all possible assistance from the Centre. PTI CORR BAL BAL