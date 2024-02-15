Sukhu presents supplementary budget of Rs 10,307 crore for 2023-24

Shimla, Feb 15 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Thursday presented the first and last instalment of the Supplementary budget of Rs 10,307.59 crore, including Rs 7,267.41 crore under State Schemes and Rs 3,040.18 crore under centrally sponsored schemes.

Presenting the demands, Sukhu said that major expenditure proposed under the State Schemes included Rs 3,367.76 crore for repayment of ways and means, advance/overdraft, 696.44 crore for water supply and sanitation, Rs 598.71 crore for pensions and other retirement benefits, Rs 442.09 crore for assistance to Himachal Road Transport Corporation, Rs 279.32 crore for construction of hospitals, HIMCARE yojana and Mukhya Mantri Chikitsa Sahayata Kosh.

A sum of Rs 215.02 crore proposed for roads and bridges, Rs 110.76 crore construction of multipurpose buildings, Mini Dwarka, Secretariats, State Guest House in New Delhi and maintenance of various office building, Rs 110.67 crore rail projects, Rs 102.47 crore for Urban Local Bodies under 15th Finance Commission and AMRUT for construction of Dhalli Tunnel and Khalini Flyover in Shimla.

Further, Rs 96.25 crore have been proposed for interest payment, Rs 87.26 crore for construction of Polytechnic Colleges, ITI, senior secondary schools, college buildings and payment of salary, 80.85 crore for rehabilitation of the families affected in disaster and reconstruction of NDRF building at Slapar, Rs 71.18 crore for HP SHIVA Project and purchase of pesticides, Rs 63.87 crore for Mukhya Mantri Sukh Aashray Kosh, Social Security Pension for women and ex-gratia grant to the dependents of deceased employees.

The supplementary budget also proposed Rs 757.45 crore for the Forest Department under the Integrated Development Project and JICA Project.

Under the Centrally Sponsored Schemes, supplementary demands are proposed for funding ongoing and new schemes for which money has been received during the year from the Union government.

These include Rs 1590.52 crore for Disaster Management received under NDRF, Rs 25 crore for Pradhan Mantri Gramin Sadak Yojna, Rs 207.23 crore for compensation to Renukaji Dam Oustees, Rs 171.31 crore for STARS Project, Rs 149.49 crore for Smart City Mission Shimla, Rs 50.70 crore for Pradhan Mantri Yojana, Rs 48.34 crore for Central Road Fund, Rs 45 .94 crore for National Ayush Mission and Rs 41.20 crore for Formalization of Micro Food Processing Enterprises-Atmnirbhar Bharat. PTI BPL BAL BAL