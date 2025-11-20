Sulabh International to allow Uber drivers to use its toilets

Kolkata, Nov 20 (PTI) Uber has partnered with Sulabh International to offer free access to its public toilets for the aggregator's drivers across nine major cities, including Kolkata, a statement said on Thursday.

Announced on World Toilet Day, the initiative aims to improve hygiene and working conditions for drivers who spend long hours on the road.

Drivers can use the facilities by showing their Uber registration ID on the app. Sulabh will ensure regular maintenance, cleanliness and availability of essential supplies, the statement added.

Fifty toilet complexes will also have sanitary pad vending machines and incinerators to support women drivers. PTI BSM MNB