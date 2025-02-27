Suman Kumar takes over as IOC Director (Planning & Business Development)

New Delhi, Feb 27 (PTI) Suman Kumar has assumed charge as Director (Planning & Business Development) on the board of Indian Oil Corporation, the nation's largest oil firm said on Thursday.

Prior to this appointment, he was heading the exploration and production (E&P) vertical as Executive Director at Corporate Office, IOC.

"A seasoned professional with over 30 years of experience, Kumar has played a pivotal role in upscaling of natural gas, petrochemicals, city gas distribution and renewable energy businesses," IOC said.

A mechanical engineer from MIT Muzaffarpur with an MBA and advanced management training, he has held leadership positions across LPG operations, petroleum product sales, energy conservation, and carbon emission mitigation.

"In his new role, he will spearhead IOC's expanding business portfolio, including petrochemicals, natural gas, E&P, green energy, diversification initiatives, and industrial explosives," the statement added. PTI ANZ HVA