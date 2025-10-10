SumeetSSG, Apollo to enhance Maharashtra's emergency medical response infra

Mumbai, Oct 10 (PTI) SumeetSSG on Friday said it has tied up with Apollo Hospitals Group's URLife and MedSkills for recruitment and training of doctors for the Maharashtra Emergency Medical Services (MEMS 108) capabilities across the state.

Under this collaboration, URLife will hire over 2,300 qualified doctors, and Apollo MedSkills will provide specialised training to more than 4,500 personnel for SumeetSSG to mobilise emergency medical staff under the MEMS108 project in the coming months, the company said in a statement.

This initiative aims to elevate the quality, speed, and efficiency of emergency medical response time during critical situations, ensuring that every citizen, whether in an urban or rural area, receives timely, life-saving, free-of-cost care, SumeetSSG, engaged in emergency medical services and public health infrastructure projects, said.

"Apollo MedSkills will spearhead the comprehensive training framework to ensure that all emergency personnel are proficient in life-saving interventions, advanced trauma management, and emergency response best practices," SumeetSSG CEO Sudhanshu Karandikar said.

As part of this large-scale rollout, over 1,000 ambulances will be deployed across Maharashtra by SumeetSSG, staffed by highly trained medical officers and drivers equipped to deliver rapid, effective care during critical situations, the statement said. PTI SM SHW SHW