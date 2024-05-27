Sumitomo Chemical Q4 profit jumps 52 pc to Rs 110 crore

New Delhi, May 27 (PTI) Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd on Monday reported a 52 per cent increase in its consolidate net profit to Rs 109.89 crore in the quarter ended March.

Its net profit stood at Rs 72.12 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income rose to Rs 700.90 crore in the fourth quarter of the last fiscal from Rs 668.05 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year, according to a regulatory filing.

During 2023-24 fiscal, the company's net profit fell to Rs 369.74 crore from Rs 502.20 crore in the preceding year.

Total income declined to Rs 2,939.61 crore in the last fiscal from Rs 3,555.81 crore in the 2022-23 fiscal. PTI MJH HVA