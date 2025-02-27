Sumitomo's JV firm Krisumi Corporation gets occupancy certificate for Gurugram housing project

New Delhi, Feb 27 (PTI) Krisumi Corporation, a real estate joint venture between Japan's Sumitomo Corporation and Krishna Group, on Thursday said it has received occupancy certificate for its luxury housing project in Gurugram and will now give possession to around 500 flats.

In a statement, the company said it has partnered with Cushman & Wakefield Property Management Services India Pvt Ltd to manage the first phase of ultra-luxury residential project 'Waterfall Residences' in Sector 36A, Gurugram.

Krisumi Corporation is developing a township 'Krisumi City' spread over a 33.38-acre land parcel on Dwarka Expressway, Gurugram.

In the township, the company had launched its first project 'Waterfall Residences' that has recently received the Occupancy Certificate (OC), paving the way for possession to customers.

The 5.43-acre project features 433 luxury apartments across three towers, in addition to 77 units dedicated to the economically weaker section.

Ashok Kapur, Chairman of Krisumi Corporation, said, "quality, design, architecture, and timely delivery are at the core of our ethos." Following the completion of Phase 1, the construction of Phase 2 (Waterfall Suites), featuring 320 luxury units, is progressing swiftly and is set for delivery by end of December 2028. It has also launched Phase 3 and Phase 4 comprising 1,051 units. PTI MJH DRR