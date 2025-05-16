Summer travel pushes petrol sales by 10% in May

New Delhi, May 16 (PTI) Petrol consumption spiked by about 10 per cent in the first half of May as summer season travel led to a surge in demand for the fuel, according to provisional sales data of state-owned fuel retailers.

Petrol consumption rose to 1.5 million tonne during May 1-15 from 1.37 million tonne sales a year back. Its demand was up 10.5 per cent over consumption of 1.36 million tonne in May 1-15, 2023 and nearly 46 per cent higher than Covid-marred first fortnight of May 2021.

Diesel sales were up 2 per cent to 3.36 million tonne, the data of three state-owned fuel retailers, who control about 90 per cent of the fuel market, showed. The consumption of India's most used fuel has rebounded since last month.

Diesel, the lifeline of transport and rural agri economy, saw just 2 per cent growth in demand in fiscal year ended March 31, 2025.

In April, diesel consumption rose to 8.23 million tonne, up nearly 4 per cent over demand in the year-ago period. During May 1-15, diesel sales were 2 per cent higher than 3.29 million tonne consumption in the same period last year. It was 1.3 per cent higher than May 1-15, 2023 and 16 per cent more than Covid-marred first fortnight of May 2021.

Diesel sales were up 5.2 per cent when compared to 3.19 million tonne consumed in the first half of April 2025.

Onset of summer triggers rural demand for irrigation as well as for air-conditioners in urban areas.

Industry officials said diesel had hit a slow lane in the last few months, leading to speculations about its future.

The growth since April was on the back of rise in consumption for electioneering a year back.

Jet fuel (ATF) consumption growth slowed to 1.1 per cent to 3,27,900 tonne in May 1-15 as flight restrictions over some parts of northern and western India due to tensions with Pakistan dented demand.

ATF sales were 8.6 per cent higher than consumption in May 1-15, 2023 and 11 per cent more than first half of May 2021.

Month-on-month, jet fuel consumption was down 5.8 per cent when compared with 3,48,100 tonne of April 1-15.

LPG continued to be in the fast lane with 10.4 per cent growth to 1.34 million tonne in the first fortnight of May, driven by Ujjawala connections. Since 2019, volumes equal to almost 5 months have been added in domestic cooking gas consumption.

Cooking gas sales were 10 per cent higher than 1.22 million tonne consumption of May 1-15, 2023 and 33 per cent more than 1.01 million tonne in the first half of May 2021. LPG sales were up 7.3 per cent when compared with 1.25 million tonne of April 1-15.