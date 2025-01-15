Sun Drops Energia bags new orders to set up 62.20 MW solar projects

New Delhi, Jan 15 (PTI) KPI Green Energy on Wednesday said its arm Sun Drops Energia has secured a new order for the development of solar power projects with a cumulative capacity of 62.20 MW under the captive power plant business segment.

With this order, the overall capacity, as disclosed by KPI Green Energy Limited, increased to 152.34 MW under the 'Captive Power Producer (CPP)' business segment of the company, a regulatory filing said.

According to the statement, the total cumulative order book to date in the CPP Segment stands at 1.60 GW.

The projects are tentatively scheduled to be completed in the financial year 2025-26 in various tranches, as per the terms of the orders. PTI KKS KKS BAL BAL