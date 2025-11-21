Sun King installs 100 rooftop solar projects in Varanasi

New Delhi: Renewable energy player Sun King on Friday announced completing 100 rooftop solar installations in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh.

The company also announced entry into the Direct-to-Customer (D2C) model.

In a statement, the company announced that it has installed rooftop solar systems at 100 households in Varanasi under its ongoing on-grid solar inverter systems pilot project.

The company said it will continue to look for more projects in the rooftop solar space, aligning with the government's PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana.